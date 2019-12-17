Who Needs GMP Training — and When?

Biopharmaceutical startups, especially virtual companies, are staffed by handfuls of people who wear enough hats to do the Kentucky Derby proud. A head of research may be reviewing master batch records (MBRs), approving analytical method validation protocols, and writing chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) amendments to an investigational new drug (IND) application. On the other hand, a chief executive officer (CEO) might have little, if any, regulated industry experience. Often a CEO founds a virtual company after discovering a “Miracle Molecule” or might be brought on because of success in another industry.

For 27 years, I have worked with biotechnology startup companies. For 27 years, I have been telling them that they need training in good manufacturing practices (GMPs). And for 27 years, I have heard, “We aren’t doing the manufacturing, so we don’t need to know GMPs.”

They were all wrong.

The GMP Web of Influence

Everyone working in any capacity in the biopharmaceutical industry needs GMP training. Because the work of each employee implicates many other segments and processes, workers eventually are bound to get involved in something that requires understanding GMPs. Research scientists reviewing MBRs need to understand GMPs to ensure that the documents comply with the US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). The CEO making decisions about company activities and choices needs to understand GMPs, how they influence decisions, and how those decisions can ensure or diminish compliance.

Consider executive management, for instance. Most people in top management positions at startup drug companies have no idea about the extent of their legal responsibilities. They worry about their responsibilities to investors. Often, these executives get so overloaded that they are willing to assign anything they can to someone else, not realizing that when someone assigns a task to a colleague or contractor, the legal responsibility remains with the delegator.

Academics coming into a regulated industry for the first time have entirely different mindsets from people with years of industry experience. Academics are accustomed to pure research — to trying different approaches to figure out what happens. But when they move to one of the most regulated industries in the world, often they have difficulty adjusting to the restrictions of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and batch record documentation, usually because they do not understand why those restrictions are necessary. That makes GMP training critical.

Getting Real to Get Compliant

Although all employees need GMP training, when instructors start throwing 21 CFR 211.186 at them, employees’ eyes will glaze over, and an hour later they might not remember what GMP stands for or why it is so important. Training industry newcomers requires devices that will grab and keep attendees’ attention, and the training must be customized for each audience.

Real examples of what is and is not GMP, put in a context that newcomers can relate to, will be understood and retained far longer than monotonous recitations of CFR 211. An approach I have taken during “first-timer” GMP training is to start with four to six presentation slides that have actual advertisements for “drugs” from the turn of the 20th century (Figure 1). By the time I get to the advertisement for “sanitized tapeworms for weight loss” (Figure 2), most people in the room have developed a newfound appreciation for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the benefits of drug regulation.

Everyday examples of actions that we perform unthinkingly also tend to register with attendees. Consider finding a label on the floor. At home, you would pick it up and put it in the trash. In a GMP setting, an employee must bring it to whomever is responsible for label control so that reconciliation will balance. Another example is scratching out a misspelled word or incorrect date. At home or in a pure-research laboratory, that is not a big deal. In a GMP setting, however, it is a violation. By comparing daily activities with GMP operations, attendees learn to think more carefully about whether their actions comply with industry standards.

Just as important as explaining what violates GMP is explaining why something is a violation. As kids, we probably heard “Because I said so” from our parents. We didn’t much like it then, and as adults we like it even less. So it is unreasonable to expect people in a GMP training class to appreciate such a simplistic justification. Explaining that a random, uncontrolled label could be placed on the wrong container — such as one containing a study drug — clarifies the practical need for label reconciliation. Subsequently, compliance increases.

Reaching the Professionals

People with industry experience require a different, more sophisticated training approach. When attendees already have a good grasp on GMPs, I cite situations from FDA Form 483 warning letters that realistically could happen to them. When I ask for suggestions on how such negative observations could have been prevented or remedied, class participants become engaged and gain new perspectives on how they have been performing their own work.

Then there are executives, who often think that they do not need to know GMPs, just how to run a business. But when running a business in a heavily regulated industry, it behooves executives to understand applicable regulations. Good business decisions can be bad GMP decisions. Training for executives is every bit as important as it is for process operators, but it must be tailored differently.

A regulatory detail unknown to many in executive management is debarment. Often, executives are unaware not only of what it is, but why it exists and how it is enforced. Although nearly all executive managers in my experience have been responsible individuals, they usually have focused on fiduciary responsibilities. Few CEOs of small companies realize that they can go to prison for something done on the process floor, even if they have never set foot there. (All executive managers should visit manufacturing areas on a regular basis, if only to stay informed about operations.) GMP training for executive managers addresses their regulatory responsibilities, the importance of a solid quality assurance unit (QAU), and potential consequences of not knowing what they don’t know. With publicly owned companies, I also talk about the differences between US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and FDA regulations and how to balance those concerns.

Managers often will claim that training is necessary only for employees who handle pharmaceutical manufacturing, or for those who are required by regulation to receive training such as contractors and consultants. (A CEO once told me that he wanted to find a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that “only needs to be GMP enough for phase 2.”) But a person in a purchasing department who orders laboratory-grade instead of compendial-grade material to save money has just committed a potential GMP violation despite not being on the process floor.

Special Cases

Although certain forms of GMP training are unnecessary for receptionists and bookkeepers, everyone working in regulated industry should have a basic understanding of GMPs and their importance. How to handle an FDA visit should be the first lesson that anyone in the front office of a pharmaceutical manufacturer learns. The chances of an unintended but critical mistake increase dramatically when staff members do not understand such a visit’s significance.

The most difficult situation in which to provide GMP training is a startup to phase-1 setting. Because phase 1 is “GMP light,” the applicable concepts are far more difficult to convey to the inexperienced — and thus more difficult to induce the appropriate level of compliance. The most successful approach I have used is to explain that if a company plans to do nothing but phase 1 for the next several years, then complete GMP training is not an issue — but why not prepare now for when you reach phase 2 or 3?

SOPs are particularly difficult for academics to accept as a mandatory part of working in a regulated industry. They are used to being creative, so telling them that they must do their work the exact same way every time is often anathema to their nature. Daily use of SOPs is something a QAU needs to oversee, encourage, and enforce.

It is worth noting that the most frequent FDA 483 observation so far in 2019 is “failure to document quality unit responsibilities and procedures, or failure to follow those written procedures” (1). Many startups either do not have a dedicated QAU, or the person assigned to that role has no previous quality assurance (QA) experience and thus does not know the position’s expectations. Little is more difficult than to train a new QA employee who has no industry experience. That requires a significant investment of company time and capital; often it is better to hire someone with a QA background.

New startups particularly need special training in good documentation practices (GDPs) and data integrity. The best way to impress the need for these is to point out that, aside from a compliance perspective, exercising GDPs and data integrity practices can protect intellectual property.

Merely running training classes is not enough; training must be documented properly. Personnel files should contain training documentation (both group and individual) alongside job descriptions, resumes, and copies of certificates or diplomas for any other specialized education. Some companies require supervisors or QA units to document training. Others require employees to do it. But as long as training is documented promptly, accurately, and correctly, who documents it is not important.

In over 22 years of reviewing training records, the biggest weakness I have observed is in job descriptions. As required by 21 CFR 211.25, personnel must be qualified for their jobs by training, education, experience, or any combination of those factors. A suitable job description should list the types of training, experience, and education required for a given position. Descriptions must be the same for identical positions. This means, for example, that every “lab technician II” must have the same job description — no variations. Without a thorough job description, no one can determine whether a person’s qualifications are appropriate for his or her job because the exact role has not been delineated. The CFR is not concerned with whether managers can tell that a person is qualified; it is about whether the FDA can tell.

Last year, during an audit of a CMO, I ran into a significant problem with its training records. The company’s standard practice for resumes was simply to list previous employers, positions, and dates of employment. There was no information about what employees had done or been responsible for in those roles. So that company’s practices did not meet CFR 211.25 requirements.

A suitable resume should detail what a person has done in previous positions. Without a summary of responsibilities and required skills for previous positions, it cannot be determined whether employees have adequate training, education, and experience for their current positions.

Train Now, Not Later

The need for GMP training goes beyond the process floor. It is a significant and worthwhile investment in a company’s success. Beginning GMP training in phase 1 makes sense for startups because GMP compliance will become a habit by the time the FDA requires a company to have it. For established companies, realizing that every employee’s actions can affect compliance directly or indirectly — and that all employees need GMP training, regardless of their position in the company — is key to preventing compliance issues.

Reference

1 Inspection Classification Database. US Food and Drug Administration, 2019; https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/inspection-references/inspection-classification-database.

Arvilla Trag, RAC, is an independent consultant specializing in GMP compliance and regulatory submissions; a.trag@yahoo.com; 1-781-460-4357.