Ion-exchange (IEX) chromatography separates biomolecules on the basis of charge. For several reasons, it is the most widely used separation tool for purification of biopharmaceutical products. IEX is a well-characterized purification method with high binding capacity and flexible selectivity. It also works with mild operating conditions that help to preserve the biological activity of a biopharmaceutical drug substance. That versatility enables several options for capture, intermediate, and polishing steps in downstream processing, including nonaffinity capture of recombinant proteins and antibodies, purification of large biomolecules, and removal of a wide range of impurities.

In this eBook, BPI’s senior technical editor explores practical considerations for IEX chromatography workflows. The author overviews critical criteria for resin selection (e.g., particle size, flow rate, and dynamic binding capacity) and then describes specific applications in which IEX can be an ideal bioseparation tool, including nonaffinity capture of proteins and antibodies, high-resolution separation of charge variants developed during antibody production, purification of viruses and other large molecules, and removal of process-related impurities.

