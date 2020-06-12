Most biopharmaceutical industry experts now consider biosimilars to be mainstream products, indicating that the field has progressed immensely over the past 10 years. Nevertheless, when comparing approvals and commercial offerings across the globe between 2013 and 2020, it becomes clear that some regions welcome these therapies more than others do. Western European biosimilars markets continue to be kind to these drugs’ production, distribution, and coverage; and companies headquartered in Asia and the Pacific Rim increasingly are getting involved in biosimilars and biogenerics production. But the United States, which boasts the world’s largest market for biopharmaceuticals, comprises the largest potential and most underdeveloped biosimilars markets in the world.

In this eBook, a BioPlan Associates representative shares key results from his company’s 17th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production and explores why the States continue to lag behind other countries in distributing biosimilar products. Read on to learn how factors such as patent disputes and latent healthcare-system recalcitrance are holding back the development of biosimilars markets in the United States.

Fill out the form below to read the eBook now.





