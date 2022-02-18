This eBook gauges shifting expectations for the gene therapy industry amid the COVID-related uncertainties and clinical setbacks of the past couple years. BioProcess Insider founding editor Dan Stanton reports on the January 2022 Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week event, specifically a standing presentation on the 10 most important industry drivers from the past year. Since 2017, advancements in gene therapies have featured prominently in these presentations. In 2021, gene therapies again made the list, but this time for more troubling reasons, including reduced capacity, product development setbacks, adverse events in clinical trials involving AAV-based candidates, and other factors that have failed to bring greater numbers of gene therapies into commercialization. Stanton demonstrates, however, that the industry appears to be gaining optimism in 2022, driven by the high number of gene-therapy candidates progressing through clinical trials. Next, Stanton reports on the most recent strategies of Big Pharma companies Novartis and Pfizer. Their approaches rely on internal capabilities, heavy investments, next-generation technologies, and platforms that are designed to improve processes, shorten time to development, and reduce cost of goods sold. Finally, Insider contributor Gareth Macdonald offers insights gained from the fall 2021 BioProcess International Conference and Exhibition in Boston, MA, focusing on a presentation about the importance of incorporating analytical systems in process development and manufacturing facility design. Read the complete eBook to learn about how the gene therapy industry seeks to regain its momentum.

