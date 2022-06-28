IVT Journal Archive

IVT Network Archive

The Journal of Validation Technology, The Journal of GXP Compliance, and the IVT Network have served proudly for nearly 30 years as a global knowledge base for validation and compliance professionals in FDA-regulated industries. To make peer-reviewed validation resources available to the broader biomanufacturing community, the IVT Network is joining sister publication BioProcess International.

Starting in July 2022, articles from the past two years of JVT and GXP can be accessed here on the BioProcess International website. New content on life-sciences validation strategies and regulatory compliance will be published in BioProcess Internationalâ€™s print, online, and eBook formats.

By working with BioProcess International, the IVT Network seeks to gather different parts of the life-sciences community and break down silos that hamper innovation. IVTâ€™s merger into BioProcess International also offers the IVT community access to new content, networking opportunities, and possibilities for publication in the biopharmaceutical industryâ€™s leading publication. You can find more information about BPI on this page.

Opportunities remain for joining your validation and compliance peers at best-in-class events. For instance, we are eager to see you at the Quality and Validation World Symposium, which will be delivered as a hybrid (in-person and digital) event in September 2022.

Thank you for readership and continued support as the IVT Network of publications opens this next chapter in the story of its commitment to serving the life-sciences industry.

Journal Archive Links

Journal of GXP Compliance Archive

Journal of Validation Technology Archive