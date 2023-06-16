Adding chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to T cells makes them capable of recognizing and binding to target cells, with the first applications inciting patients’ immune systems to destroy malignancies. The speed with which CAR-T technology has progressed from discovery to approved therapies — and from a few academic researchers to hundreds of companies — reflects the power this modality has to revolutionize oncology. In some cases, a single treatment has led to complete (maybe even permanent) remission. And other applications are under investigation as well. Here, the founding editor of BioProcess Insider provides current perspectives from key individuals and organizations involved in the past, present, and future of CAR-T cell therapy. They highlight up-and-coming variations on the CAR-T theme, discuss the future of allogeneic and autologous approaches, and predict that ensuring lentivirus supply will be key to commercialization.

Fill out the form below to read the full eBook now.



