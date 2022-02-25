3M™ Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier Beta Testing Series Summary

Frost & Sullivan invited a panel of industry leaders and key opinion leaders in pharmaceutical bioprocessing to participate in a new and unique thought leadership forum, our Virtual Think Tank (VTT) Early Access series. Each VTT panel, comprising professionals from pharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and 3M Company, discussed the new 3M™

Harvest RC Chromatographic clarification technology following participation in a beta test program that allowed them early access to work with the product and provide hands-on feedback.

The 3M™ Harvest RC is a new chromatographic Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell culture harvest product. It is a single-stage, single-use chromatographic purification solution for recombinant protein therapeutics manufacturing that replaces the centrifugation and depth filtration operations of the protein purification process intended to help manufacturers simplify and intensify the process.





