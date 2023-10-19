This webcast features: Leisha Kopp, Senior Field Applications Scientist, Mirus Bio.

With the exponential increase in clinical trials examining recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) for gene therapies, significant upstream manufacturing improvements are needed.

In this webinar, learn strategies to increase viral yields and reduce production costs by incorporating lipid polymer nanocomplexes (LPNCs) and novel enhancers into suspension HEK-based transient transfection platforms.

Review key parameters considered during enhancer development as well as techniques to ensure scalability and seamless adoption from bench to large-scale to AAV manufacturing in a GMP environment.

Key takeaways:

Increased AAV production is achievable regardless of transfection reagent with a novel enhancer.

Multiple serotypes, including AAV2, AAV5, AAV8, and AAV9, benefit from inclusion of the enhancer in any suspension, HEK-based workflow.

Straight forward transfection and enhancer protocols coupled with dedicated scientific support will streamline development timelines.

Higher AAV titers with reduced DNA requirements lead to lower costs per dose.

