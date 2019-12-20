A CDMO’s Perspective on the Development of Bioprocesses for Clinical Manufacturing Success

This webcast features: Nigel Shipston, Director, Program Design, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

A strategy for the development and scale of bioprocesses should be assessed at the earliest of stages. There are different challenges depending on the molecule and expression system. This webinar is designed to address some of the areas of consideration for successful development of bioprocesses for biologics and gene therapies. At the end of this webinar, you will be able to do a self-assessment to answer some critical questions:

Is the product/clinical development plan defined?

How do we create a cell line?

Is this the right expression system?

How much focus should we put on analytics?

Should I do more before looking for a CDMO for early clinical development?

