A Flexible Intensified Seed Train to Boost Biopharma Productivity

Biopharma manufacturers need adaptable, efficient facilities that support varied products and production demands. Process intensification (PI) and perfusion processes can help meet these challenges.

In this webinar, Sartorius experts present the latest PI technologies, including advanced BiostatÂ® bioreactors integrated with PAT functionality controlled by the BiobrainÂ® automation platform.

Key Takeaways:

Discover Biostat® RM, Biostat® STR, and Biobrain® automation.

RM, Biostat STR, and Biobrain automation. Explore the flexible modular concept of the perfusion-enabled intensified seed train.

Assess the benefits of varied seed train configurations.

