This webcast features: Zhang Wei, PhD, Principal Scientist, Group Leader Downstream Processing Group, Bioprocessing Technology Institute, Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are therapeutically promising due to their ability to bind to two different antigens. Although bsAb molecules provide huge therapeutic advantages over traditional monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), their complex product-and-process-related impurities pose unique challenges to their downstream processing.

Here, using two knob-into-hole (KiH) based asymmetric IgG-like bsAb and one symmetric IgG-like bsAb constructs as model molecules, we demonstrated an effective bsAb polishing strategy leveraging on multimodal CHT™ Ceramic Hydroxyapatite chromatography media. Under optimized conditions, excellent removal of bsAb byproducts and impurities were achieved in a single chromatographic step, with eluate purity in all products over 97% and HMW (high molecular weight) species less than 0.6%. In addition, the chromatography step yielded purified products with low HCP contents (below 100 ppm), and HCDNA levels for all products post-CHT resins were lower than 10 ppb. The study illustrates that CHT chromatography can be utilized as an effective polishing step for not only MAbs, but also bsAbs, covering both asymmetric and symmetric formats.

The results presented here would be an insightful guidance to all researchers working on the purification process development to produce bsAbs, especially for asymmetric and symmetric IgG-like bsAb therapeutics.

Key Takeaways:

Three post Protein A bsAbs were polished by one-step CHT to over 97% purity.

Provided efficient removal of both product-and-process-related impurities.

Minimized “chromatography-induced aggregation” for aggregation-prone bsAbs.

