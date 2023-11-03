A Scalable Single-Use Two-Step Plasmid Purification Process

This webcast features: Simon Åberg, Senior Research Engineer, Cytiva.

The current global demand for biopharmaceuticals is over USD 300 billion, with an estimated growth of ≥ 12% annually. While MAb processes have become much more efficient, production of mRNA and viral vectors is still hindered by the requirement for a reliable source of high-quality plasmid DNA (pDNA), which typically requires multiple purification steps to achieve.

In this webinar, Cytiva will describe a scalable purification process that produces clinical-grade pDNA (>80% supercoiled pDNA) in just two steps.

Key Takeaways:

How to purify GMP-grade pDNA in a two-step chromatography process.

When to use membrane chromatography as a capture step.

A quick and easy way to analyze pDNA quantity and quality.

