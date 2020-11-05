Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Development and Increase Manufacturing Capacity with Higher Titer LV and AAV Transfection Platforms

This webcast features:Â Leisha Kopp, Applications Scientist, Mirus Bio

Cell and gene therapies show unparalleled promise to improve the human condition by eradicating cancer and rectifying genetic disorders. However, low viral titers and capacity constraints in viral vector manufacturing processes can dramatically hinder the progress of these transformative therapies.

TheÂ TransIT-VirusGENÂ® Transfection Reagent from Mirus Bio offers a simplified, cost-effective workflow for recombinant lentivirus (LV) and adenoassociated virus (AAV) generation.Â TransIT-VirusGEN Transfection Reagent is also effective in both adherent and suspension HEK 293â€“derived cell types, making it the superior reagent choice for most large-scale production platforms. In addition, Mirus developed LV and AAV enhancers to increase functional virus titers two to three fold over previously optimized conditions and offer up to 10-fold titer improvements over polyethylenimine (PEI)-based formulations.

