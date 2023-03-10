This webcast features: Benjamin Osborne, PhD, Senior Application Scientist, Gator Bio.

Efficient kinetics and epitope binning studies are critical to biotherapeutics development. Biolayer Interferometry (BLI) is an exceptional tool to easily and quickly obtain results.

In the face of modern throughput challenges, BLI instruments were historically modified to monitor multiple wells per spectrometer, resulting in poor kinetics measurements. To address these shortcomings, Gator Bio has launched the Gator Pro that enables 32 high frequency parallel measurements, alongside a family of novel biosensors, that accelerate biotherapeutic discovery.

In this webinar, we present kinetics and epitope binning data generated in collaboration with the biopharma industry partners, and quantitation data for as many as 1,152 samples per run.

