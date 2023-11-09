This webcast features: Sandra Meier, Viral Clearance R&D Scientist, Charles River Laboratories.

To determine the safety of biologics, the potential of the manufacturing process to inactivate and/or remove potential viral contaminants is addressed. Therefore, starting material is typically spiked with a single virus solution and then subjected to the removal/inactivation procedure.

For significantly saving resources such as material, time, and manpower, a co-virus spike approach using Murine Leukemia Virus (MuLV) and Minute Virus of Mice (MVM) was tested for its applicability in viral clearance studies.

In this webinar, Charles River will address:

The possibility to determine the virus specific clearance capacity of a manufacturing step even under co-spike conditions by quantifying each virus separately.

The comparison of log 10 reduction factors obtained by chromatography and virus retentive filtration using single virus spike versus co-virus spike approach.

reduction factors obtained by chromatography and virus retentive filtration using single virus spike versus co-virus spike approach. The benefits in terms of saving time and resources when applying the MuLV-MVM co-spike in your viral clearance study: Up to 50% savings in chromatography columns, virus retentive filters, and process intermediates. Up to 50% time reduction for viral spiking runs. Up to 45% cost savings in process performance costs when CRL performs the process.



