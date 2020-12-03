Advancements in next-generation cell and gene therapies are fulfilling the promise of personalized medicine and attempting to cure and heal patients. Multiple approved products have been launched in global markets and the number of clinical trials continues to grow. Developing innovative advanced therapies is one of the biopharmaceutical industry’s greatest opportunities to dramatically improve patientsâ€™ lives.

WuXi Advanced Therapies is a contract testing, development, and manufacturing organization (CTDMO) that has launched several innovative world-class platforms. It offers integrated platforms to transform the development, testing, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell, gene, and other advanced biopharmaceuticals. Learn how our innovative solutions can help accelerate time to market and support customer programs around the world.

Within this Special Report, we will discuss:

a closed CAR-T platform that streamlines manufacturing with great predictability

acceleration of a development and manufacturing platform for AAV vectors

manufacturing capabilities that give cell and gene therapy developers competitive advantages

