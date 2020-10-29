Advantage of Antibody-Based Selectivity in the Purification of Next-Generation Biologics

The webcast features:Â Laurens Sierkstra, Senior Director, Business Leader Purification, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Advances in biotherapeutics are generating an increasing range of complex molecules that present unique and often complex purification challenges. Affinity chromatography can serve as a platform solution for the purification of these challenging molecule modalities. An effective affinity resin can help to simplify biomolecule purification, reduce the number of purification steps, and reduce the overall cost of goods in biotherapeutic manufacturing. By taking advantage of antibody-based selectivity, camelid heavy-chain antibody fragments (VHHs) have proven to be a reliable affinity chromatography solution in the downstream process of biologics.

For the manufacture of challenging antibody formats, the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins, and the development of viral vectors, Thermo Scientific™ CaptureSelect™ affinity products provide a scalable purification solution for the most demanding biotherapeutics. The affinity resins provide high target purity in a single step, independent of feedstock.

This presentation outlines the benefits of implementing affinity chromatography in the downstream process of emerging molecule modalities and demonstrates multiple examples to show the advantage of applying a unique designed affinity chromatography step in the purification of complex biologics.

Learning points:

Understand how affinity chromatography can benefit overall productivity of your purification workflow.

Learn more on a variety of affinity purification solutions for therapeutic antibodies, proteins, viral vectors, and vaccines.

Get real examples showcasing the use of CaptureSelect™ affinity resins in the development of challenging therapeutics.

*For research use or further manufacturing. Not for diagnostic use or direct administration into humans or animals.