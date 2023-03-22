Product Safety Testing

This interview features: Amy Bennett, Manager of Virology Scientific Support, Charles River Laboratories.
Amy joined Charles River in 2010 as technician within the Virology Department and is now manager of Virology Scientific Support. She currently oversees development within the department as well as technical transfers. Amy has worked on the development and implementation of safety assays for various gene therapy vectors including adenovirus, adeno-associated virus, and lentivirus. She has a masterâ€™s degree in biology from West Chester University.