This BPI Special Report will cover phase appropriate analytical strategies that will balance various drivers to meet overall development goals without sacrificing the requirements of a program. The goal is to provide important recommendations for analytical method development that can help the biopharmaceutical industry identify opportunities to improve lead time and reduce development costs while maintaining required quality standards.

Arugadoss Devakumar, PhD, is director of analytical development at Avid Bioservices, 2642 Michelle Drive #200, Tustin, CA 92780; https://www.avidbio.com.