Assessing Your AAV Capsid Content for Product Quality? Get the Confidence You Need with an Automated CE Platform

Viral capsid content can impact gene therapy product efficacy and is therefore considered a Critical Quality Attribute (CQA) that must be properly evaluated during the development and manufacturing of AAVs. Traditional analytical tools such as transmission electron microscopy (TEM), analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC), and ion-exchange chromatography (IEX) can be used to characterize capsid content but are complex and labor-intensive and pose challenges in data reproducibility, throughput, and scalability.

In this Application Note, we explore the impact of stress on AAV charge separation profiles, gain key insights into DNA and protein packaging within the virus, and optimize the quality of AAV products for safer, more effective gene therapies.






