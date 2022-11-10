Benefits of Hollow Fiber Filter Cell Expansion

This webcast features: Stuart Gibb, PhD, Scientific Strategy Lead, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.

Cell therapy requires cells to be healthy and active throughout the entire manufacturing process for optimal endpoint efficacy. A key part of this process is cell expansion.

The Quantum Flex hollow-fiber filter technology provides an effective cell culture environment to provide ready access to fresh media, waste removal, and gas exchange over micrometer distances and works with suspension and adherent cell culture.

In this environment, we have shown an ability to generate T memory stem cells while simultaneously avoiding increased expression of exhaustion markers.

Key Takeaways:

Understand how hollow fiber technology works within cell expansion.

Learn how the Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System from Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies provides a robust cell culture environment.

Review final results from recent studies.

Just fill out the form below to view the recorded webcast now.