This webcast features: Kajal Brahmbhatt, Director of QC Analytical Services, WuXi Advanced Therapies.

Mycoplasma bacteria frequently and easily contaminates cell cultures and can have devastating effects on the manufacture of cell and gene therapies. To avoid extensive destruction of product batches and delayed provision of treatment to patients, it is critical that robust mycoplasma testing processes are implemented.

In this webinar, learn best practices for mycoplasma testing, helping innovators to plan their strategy for cell and gene therapy development.

Key Takeaways:

The importance of robust mycoplasma testing for cell and gene therapies.

Methods used to detect mycoplasma and their advantages and disadvantages.

The approach taken by WuXi Advanced Therapies to mycoplasma testing.

