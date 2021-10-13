Big Solutions Come in Small Packages: Expanding Sterile Connection Technology to Small-Format Product or Process Fluid Volume Transfer Applications

This webcast features: Troy Ostreng, Senior Product Manager, Colder Products Company

In state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical manufacturing, you’re challenged to engineer and operate processes that are robust, reliable and repeatable. Building on the inventiveness of CPC and its AseptiQuik® Series Connectors, the leader in single-use connection technology, the company’s new MicroCNX™ Series Connectors provide a modern alternative to the tube welding process.

In this presentation, CPC’s biopharma senior product manager, Troy Ostreng highlights how this new category of aseptic, sterile micro-connectors provides a simple, efficient method of connecting tubing for small format assemblies to help manufacturers improve efficiencies, reduce time and total cost, and mitigate risk.

