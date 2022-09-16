Bioprocess Considerations for Large Scale Transfection

This webcast features: Geddy Hamblen, Field Applications Scientist, Mirus Bio.

As demand for viral vectors has grown in recent years, larger production scales are increasingly common. As processes scale, transient transfection must also scale to match. The VirusGENÂ® family of transfection products, developed by Mirus Bio, has been used successfully at scale in clinical manufacturing and brings unique advantages leading to higher titers and a more robust manufacturing process.

In this webinar we will discuss:

Challenges and solutions for transfection at manufacturing scale, including the transfection complex formation step.

The advantages of VirusGEN Â® in optimizing a transfection workflow.

in optimizing a transfection workflow. How VirusGENÂ® GMP AAV and LV products enable higher titers and more robust manufacturing processes.

