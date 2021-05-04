“Breez”ing the Way into Process Development with Perfusion Technology

This webcast features: Kevin Lee, Co-Founder, Principal Scientist, Erbi Biosystems

The priority of speed to market is often at odds with issues around development resources, facility space, and infrastructure for both development and manufacturing. Continuous bioprocessing provides solutions for many of these challenges in certain applications, but to deliver on this promise we need fit-for-purpose tools and technologies to enable process development and provide reliable transfer to commercial manufacturing. The migration to continuous processes in process development is further hindered by the lack of tools.

Kevin Lee, Co-Founder and Principal Scientist, will discuss the dynamics of the Erbi Biosystems Breez technology. He will demonstrate how a 2-mL-scale perfusion bioreactor can be used in a variety of areas to understand the impact of perfusion on cell culture. Through its small scale, overall size, and ease of use, the system allows users to perform key experiments with the fraction of costs, time, and resources, including media development and testing, N-1, cell screening, and process optimization. With the Breez technology’s size, the system works very well with other smaller cultures such as cell and gene therapy where smaller volumes are advantageous and where most systems today are too large or manual.

Learning Objectives:

Discuss various options, with case studies, in process development where the Breez Bioreactor System can optimize impact and help organizations learn faster.

Demonstrate capabilities on how a 2-mL-scale working volume bioreactor provides stirred tank performance.

Illustrate reliable and consistent testing options at small volume.

Discuss applications for cell and gene therapy.

