Build vs. Buy: A Critical Calculation for Cell Therapy Innovators

Cell therapy is proving to be one of the most promising advanced modalities, representing a significant step forward in the treatment of a wide range of challenging diseases and conditions. As a cell therapy candidate advances from discovery through clinical development and ultimately to commercialization, foundational decisions must be made by the product sponsor that will impact both scientific and commercial success. One of the biggest decisions is whether to build a manufacturing facility or outsource to a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). In this e-book, we explore several of the key considerations that factor into making the best decision for your organization including capital investment, institutional knowledge, staffing and timing.





