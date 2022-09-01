Case Study – Merck Process Transfer and Scale-Up of Batch Chromatography to Multi-Column Platform

Traditional batch chromatography has high operating costs. Merck sought to evaluate the relative performance and costs of an MCC system. Learn how Merck achieved resin savings and productivity gains by implementing multi-column chromatography with the BioSMB system.

Key Learning Objectives:

Learn how Merck achieved 3.5x higher productivity with MCC compared to batch mode See how the shift resulted in 80% reduction in chromatographic resin use Find out how Sartorius experts supported Merck’s process transfer

Access this case study and learn more about the benefits of multi-column chromatography and the BioSMB system.



