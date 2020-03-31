Characterization Platform for Structural and Functional Feature Investigation of Bispecific Molecules



Bispecific antibodies (BsAbs ) bind to two or more targets which could be different antigens or different epitopes. Structurally, one type of bispecific antibody is similar to an IgG which contains an Fc region, and other bispecifics do not have an Fc region and typically have a relatively small molecular weight. Therefore, the characterization for a bispecific is more challenging than for a typical monoclonal antibody because of this variation in structure. The poster here discusses a set of platform methods for comprehensive characterization of different bispecific formats including intact mass, peptide mapping and technologies based on their structural and functional features. In addition, impurities such as degradation-related species that could potentially impact potency or pharmacokinetic properties of bispecific products could also be monitored and investigated using these methodologies.





