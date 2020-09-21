CHOgroÂ® High Yield Expression System: Achieve Higher Titers Faster in Suspension CHO Cells

This webcast features: Leisha Kopp, Applications Scientist, Mirus Bio

Suspension Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells are often utilized for protein expression in biomanufacturing given their capacity for high-density growth in chemically defined media, human-biosimilar posttranslational modifications, and strong history of regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, many early stage researchers rely on HEK 293 systems for screening candidate compounds because of additional costs and time associated with production in CHO cells.

The CHOgroÂ® High Yield Expression System was designed by Mirus Bio to overcome those hurdles and equip researchers with a rapid, cost-effective platform for generation of milligrams to grams of protein per liter of culture. With the CHOgroÂ® High Yield Expression System, enhancers act synergistically with the TransITÂ®-PRO Transfection Reagent and CHOgroÂ® Expression Medium for increased antibody production at earlier timepoints than other commercially available systems. These attributes enable researchers to attain higher protein titers, simplify their workflow, and shorten their biotherapeutic development timeline.

