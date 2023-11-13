This webcast features: William H. Rushton, MS, Process Chromatography Support Scientist, Bio-Rad Laboratories. William H. Rushton, MS, Process Chromatography Support Scientist, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

For over 30 years, CHT™ Ceramic Hydroxyapatite Chromatography Media has been a trusted, proven purification solution for many biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. CHT provides exceptional removal of impurities when other chromatography resins fall short to provide the same level of purity.

In this webcast, explore the essential facts and benefits of this chromatography technology. The 5 Essential Facts: CHT is eco-friendly and can help achieve your sustainability goals.

CHT is considered the gold standard for impurity removal — aggregates, leached Protein A, endotoxin, DNA, and HCP.

CHT provides flexibility in your method development — giving the ability to achieve high-purity product.

CHT provides unique selectivities, enabling fewer steps in the purification workflow leading to improved process economics.

CHT packs as a non-compressible resin making packing easier than packing compressible resins in a column. Register and attend to ensure you are equipped with vital knowledge about this robust multimodal purification approach to help you achieve high-purity products, improve process economics, and reduce resource consumption.

