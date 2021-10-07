Commercial Scale Insect Cell Culture: Opportunity and Challenges in a CHO Centric World

This webcast features: Sharyn Farnsworth, Principal Scientist and Upstream Process Development-Cell Culture Group Leader, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

A strategy for scale up and manufacture of a recombinant protein from Insect Cell Culture (ICC) using a Baculovirus Expression Vector System (BEVS) should be mapped out during the earliest stages of process development. The challenges of recombinant protein expression using ICC/BEVS production systems are different from more commonly used expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) and few vendors have the necessary scale-up experience to perform these assessments. The challenges include overcoming the inherent inconsistency of production media used for ICC, defining the appropriate cell cycling strategy, and, most importantly, determining the defining viral infection strategy. Keeping a line of sight to manufacturing helps to define the manufacturing process and ensure it is reliable and robust.

