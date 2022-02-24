Comparison of Gator BLI and Progen ELISA for Quantitation of AAV Serotypes

The determination of total capsid titer is one of the critical quality attributes for AAVs used in gene therapy. This application note presents quantitation of AAV serotype 2, 5, 8 and 9 using GatorPrime™ system and Gator™ AAVX probes, and compares the performance with Progen Xpress ELISA assay for the same serotypes. The Progen ELISA kit is commonly used for AAV quantitation and while it performs well, it has several drawbacks for routine operation, viz, need to dilute the samples by 2 to 3 orders of magnitude to bring them into the ELISA working range. This has the potential to introduce large errors. Also, long analysis times and significant hands-on time. On the other hand, the Gator BLI solution has none of these constraints. This application note demonstrates the performance of Gator BLI solution comprising of GatorPrimeTM system and GatorTM AAVX probes for AAV serotypes 2, 5, 8 and 9 and compares it with Progen Xpress ELISA kit run on SpectraMax iD5, Molecular Devices system. The data demonstrates excellent correlation between the two and highlights the benefits of the Gator BLI solution viz, ease of use, fast, wide dynamic range and little hands-on time.





