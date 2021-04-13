Crude Sample Analysis in Process Development: Time and Cost Savings

This overview highlights a few examples from drug discovery and process development where the Octet® system demonstrated a significant reduction in the analysis time over ELISA and HPLC by eliminating the need for purification, while still achieving high accuracy and precision. The total assay times were dramatically reduced with fewer assay steps and less labor time involved. The easy and versatile, fully integrated Octet® assay has additional advantages over other label-free technologies like SPR, where sample washing steps are required.
- Process Development Using Crude Samples
- Octet® Platform as an Alternative to HPLC for Measuring Product Concentration in Fermentation Broth
- Rapid, Reliable Quantitation of Fc-Fusion Protein in Cell Culture Supernatants