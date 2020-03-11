Cryogenic Temperatures and Cell Viability

This webcast features:Â Dr. Peter Kilbride and Dr. Julie Meneghel, Senior Research Scientist and Cryobiologist, GE Healthcare Life Science

In this webinar, we will address fundamentals of cryobiology to (1) understand why a cryopreservation protocol is needed, (2) see what happens biologically to cells while cooling, and (3) allow attendees to design an optimized protocol for their cell type and cryopreservation configuration (e.g., sample size). We will cover the importance of applying controlled-rate cooling and how to best tune it to different cell types. Also, we will explain from which point of the controlled cooling process it is safe to transfer samples to cryogenic storage, what cryogenic temperatures are appropriate for long-term storage and shipment, and what biophysical evidence grounds these data.

The focus will be on T cells and cells for regenerative medicine. However, the concepts apply to many different cell and sample types. These include somatic mammalian cells, nonsomatic cells (e.g., sperm and red blood cells), and larger cellular organizations (e.g., organoids, spheroids, and tissues).

