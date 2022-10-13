Designing a Plasmid DNA Downstream Purification Process



mRNA plasmid-based DNA vaccines, and advanced modalities using viral vectors, are at the forefront of the fight against cancer, cardiovascular, immunological, and infectious diseases. To reach their full potential and benefit as many patients as possible, however, workflows used for their manufacture must achieve greater efficiency. A critical step in the process is production of plasmid DNA (pDNA), which traditionally, delivers low yields and requires complex purification schemes.

This new process development book provides you with guidance for your plasmid DNA downstream process development, as we explore Cell Harvest, Lysis, Neutralization and Clarification; Chromatographic Purification; Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF); and Sterile Filtration unit operations. It also includes case study highlights from our collaboration with a Biotech company.



