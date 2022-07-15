This webcast features: Corinne Branciaroli, Group Leader, CLD Viral Manufacturing, OXGENE, a WuXi Advanced Therapies Company.

Lentiviral (LV) vectors have significant potential for cell and gene therapy applications. CAR-T and TCR therapies are becoming established treatments for blood malignancies that donâ€™t respond to current therapies, and novel research aims to also exploit the usage of LV vectors to target solid tumors.

However, challenges remain within the LV vector manufacturing process, such as achieving scalability and robustness. These challenges contribute to the high costs of treatments and burdens for healthcare systems and patients.

OXGENE aims to develop technologies which address the challenges of LV vector manufacture, enabling innovators to help patients gain access to life-changing therapies. We have successfully established a technology to transition from 4-plasmid transfection to a fully stable, transfection-free, producer cell line using the same 4-plasmid set and HEK293 suspension host cell line as the transient system.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

The need for robust and scalable manufacturing platforms for lentiviral manufacture.

How OXGENEâ€™s transfection-free producer cell line offers high, reproducible yields and scalability.

The steps involved with easy transition from transient to stable manufacturing platforms.

