Do Not Let HCPs Delay Your Biologics Route to Market

The stakes are high in biologics development, especially in host cell protein (HCP) analysis. Regulatory bodies have rules and suggested strategies for HCP analysis and reporting, and it is likely that removing HCPs is a key concern in your process development. Ultimately, the accuracy of monitoring and success of purifying your biologic of these HCPs can make or break your product. Get it wrong and it could delay your development cycle. In this blog, we outline strategies to optimize your HCP assays and improve your route to market.





