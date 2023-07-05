In order to enhance access to life-saving medicines, the biopharmaceutical industry must prioritize more efficient therapeutic production. However, the environmental impact of manufacturing choices is facing increasing scrutiny. Sustainability opportunities within the biopharmaceutical sector encompass reducing the environmental footprint, addressing resource depletion, and effectively managing waste through repurposing and recycling.

During a recent panel discussion, sustainability experts from Sartorius and their collaborators shared valuable insights on enhancing the sustainability of manufacturing processes. These insights encompass adopting single-use technologies, improving process efficiency, and fostering productive collaborations. This Special Report offers extracts from those enlightening discussions, along with relevant excerpts from Sartorius’ white paper on sustainability in the biopharmaceutical industry.

