This webcast features: Leisha Kopp, Applications Scientist, Mirus Bio

Recombinant adenoassociated virus (AAV) and lentivirus (LV) are essential components of many gene and cell therapies designed to treat and potentially cure a vast array of acquired and heritable diseases. Thus, the need for large-scale manufacture of safe and effective viral vectors for the development of biotherapeutics has never been greater. In this webinar, we will examine critical optimization strategies that lead to simplified, defined workflows and enable higher AAV and LV titers via transient transfection in both adherent and suspension HEK 293 cells. We will discuss how the TransIT-VirusGEN® Transfection Reagent, an innovative blend of lipids and polymers, is compatible with many media formulations and facilitates significantly higher titers than polyethylenimine (PEI)-derived polymers or liposomes alone. We will also highlight how TransIT-VirusGEN® GMP Reagent and VirusGEN® GMP AAV and LV Enhancers support gene and cell therapy researchers from R&D through commercial manufacturing.

Key learning objectives include:

Transfection optimization strategies and scaling considerations for AAV and LV generation to ensure a seamless transition from small-scale process development to large-scale production runs.

The value of LV and AAV enhancers that further increase physical and functional virus titers over previously optimized conditions.

How TransIT-VirusGEN® GMP Reagent and Kits offer workflow flexibility, cost savings, and expand manufacturing capabilities for gene and cell therapies.

