This webcast features: Milla Neffling, PhD, Bioprocessing Market Segment Manager, 908 Devices.

Optimization of feed strategy to boost process productivity and meet critical quality attributes can greatly benefit from using real-time analytics to gain key insights into the process. Frequent measurements of key nutrients and metabolites in spent media also come with the challenge of generating daunting amounts of data. Bioprocess data visualization can therefore be a cumbersome and lengthy task when multiple dynamic key factors are considered.

We highlight an example of how to facilitate data-driven decisions in near real-time, using at-line measurements of amino acids combined with a straightforward visualization of depletion or accumulation trends throughout the process.

In this webinar, we will preview a novel data analysis tool for the 908 Devices REBEL analyzer designed for use with JMP statistical software. The discussion will focus on applications in cell culture media selection and bioprocess development time course studies aiming to optimize feeding strategy.

Key takeaways:

Explore how amino acids are key basal and feed media components, but often their depletion or accumulation are not well understood.

Understand why process development scientists require fast turnaround on their key analytics to enable time-sensitive decisions.

Learn to take charge of your bioprocess development via at-line amino acid analysis empowered by a dedicated bioprocess software tool.

