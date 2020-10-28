Enabling Increased Performance, Robustness, and Safety in Single-Use Bioreactors

This webcast features: Lara Nascimento-Brooks, Product Manager, Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The discussion will focus around three relevant themes for bioprocess development on single-use bioreactors: performance, robustness, and safety. An initial overview of the current landscape developments in the biopharmaceutical industry highlights that bioprocesses should remain flexible enough in order to accommodate intensification and reduce further time-to-market. With this in mind we will discuss key aspects of bioreactor performance improvement in order to achieve that goal. Additionally, processes must remain sufficiently robust to ensure standard yield output with defined quality attributes, while remaining safe for both the operators and processes. As processes are increasingly requiring a high level of compliance with regulatory directives, especially regarding novel approaches for viral vector production and other advanced therapies, safety is a vital aspect when defining upstream processes. All these aspects should be taken into consideration while maintaining a smooth transition from early stage process development to commercial manufacturing scales.

The BIOSTAT STRÂ® system and FlexsafeÂ® STR consumables offer a total-solution approach to deal with these challenges, and we invite the participants to raise questions about these and any other relevant aspects for single-use bioreactors.

