Enabling Large-Scale Production of Viral Vectors in the Gibco™ CTS LV-MAX Lentiviral Production System

This webcast features: Jonathan Zmuda, PhD, Director, Cell Biology, Life Science Solutions Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Gibco™ Cell Therapy Systems (CTS™) LV-MAX™ Lentiviral Production System enables scalable, high-titer production of lentiviral vectors using HEK293F-derived Gibco™ CTS™ Viral Production Cells adapted for high-density suspension growth in chemically defined, serum-free, and protein-free Gibco™ CTS™ LV-MAX™ Production Medium. Enhanced lentiviral production is enabled through the synergistic interplay of the LV-MAX components (including cells, production medium, supplement, enhancer, and transfection reagent), all of which have been optimized to work together to generate the highest possible lentiviral titers. Here, we present data on the LV-MAX Production System, from milliliter to multiliter stirred-tank bioreactor scale as well as associated data related to downstream processing, analytics, and lentiviral particle characterization to support large-scale, clinical manufacture.

