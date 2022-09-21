This webcast features: Jenny England, PhD, R&D Manager, Innovation & Applications Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA-based therapeutics development has made major progress. The potential of using mRNA as a therapy seems to be endless and an increasing number of indications is filling up the clinical pipeline rapidly. As the development of these therapies continues to rise, the industry is looking into efficient and scalable manufacturing techniques.

To support the commercial production of mRNA-based therapeutics, a novel affinity resin to isolate and purify mRNA at scale was developed. The POROS™ Oligo dT(25) affinity resin binds mRNA through a simple AT base-pairing mechanism, thereby serving as a purification platform for all mRNA molecules comprising a poly-A tail.

During this webinar, we will take a closer look at the advantages of affinity capture of mRNA and demonstrate how this affinity resin can help to maximize efficiency and simplify your mRNA purification process from bench to manufacturing.

