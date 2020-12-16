Enabling Vaccine Production: Solving Challenges



Vaccine developers are in need of more efficient and cost-effective approaches to manufacturing. To achieve this, we actively collaborate with academia, researchers and manufacturers to develop and optimize innovative tools, processes and strategies to resolve bottlenecks and accelerate the availability of vaccines to the global population.

This e-book contains a series of case studies highlighting our recent collaborations with organizations and thought leaders on the front lines of the battle against challenging pathogens. From proof-of-concept to full commercial-scale manufacturing, discover how collaborative technology development is overcoming vaccine process challenges.





