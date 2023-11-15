This webcast features: Derrick Katayama, Lead Scientist, Formulation Development, Samsung Biologics.

As the global biopharmaceutical market rapidly expands, the increasing demand for drug development underscores the significance of effective assessment tools for selecting biologic compounds with adequate stability and developability. In response to these critical requirements, Samsung Biologics offers cutting-edge technology and an innovative approach from the early development stages with its advanced development platform, resulting in streamlined development time and costs.

In this webinar, Samsung Biologics explores its proprietary development platforms, DEVELOPICK™ and S-CHOsient™, through real-life case studies. The webinar will demonstrate how DEVELOPICK™, a developability assessment platform, has been meticulously structured based on an evaluation procedure for candidate selection before proceeding into development, by evaluating a variety of characteristics (including physicochemical). Also, it will show how S-CHOsient™, a transient expression platform, helps efficiently produce adequate protein amounts, enabling clients to evaluate candidate characteristics during preliminary studies.

Key Takeaways: