This webcast features: Nicolas Laroudie, Staff Scientist, Field Applications, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Recent years have witnessed a rapid increase in early phase clinical trials and successful regulatory approvals for multiple AAV-based therapies utilizing diverse serotypes. Amidst the pursuit of delivering novel, high quality, and safe AAV products, the importance of an efficient, scalable, and platformable purification process for a variety of AAV serotypes is paramount for both pharmaceutical developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).
This webinar investigates the critical considerations when assessing an affinity capture step within a comprehensive AAV vector purification strategy. Parameters such as specificity, binding capacity, purity, yield, scalability, and reusability will be thoroughly examined. We will also share performance data of the industry-leading Thermo ScientificTM POROSTM CaptureSelectTM AAV affinity resin in relation to other commercially available options.
Key Takeaways:
- Crucial factors for choosing the appropriate affinity capture step for an AAV purification process.
- Comprehensive performance data, including dynamic binding capacity comparisons between POROSTM CaptureSelectTM AAV affinity resin and other AAV purification resins.
- Insights from resin reuse studies, contributing to a reduced cost of goods for AAV production.
