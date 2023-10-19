This webcast features: Nicolas Laroudie, Staff Scientist, Field Applications, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Recent years have witnessed a rapid increase in early phase clinical trials and successful regulatory approvals for multiple AAV-based therapies utilizing diverse serotypes. Amidst the pursuit of delivering novel, high quality, and safe AAV products, the importance of an efficient, scalable, and platformable purification process for a variety of AAV serotypes is paramount for both pharmaceutical developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

This webinar investigates the critical considerations when assessing an affinity capture step within a comprehensive AAV vector purification strategy. Parameters such as specificity, binding capacity, purity, yield, scalability, and reusability will be thoroughly examined. We will also share performance data of the industry-leading Thermo ScientificTM POROSTM CaptureSelectTM AAV affinity resin in relation to other commercially available options.

Key Takeaways:

Crucial factors for choosing the appropriate affinity capture step for an AAV purification process.

Comprehensive performance data, including dynamic binding capacity comparisons between POROS TM CaptureSelect TM AAV affinity resin and other AAV purification resins.

CaptureSelect AAV affinity resin and other AAV purification resins. Insights from resin reuse studies, contributing to a reduced cost of goods for AAV production.

