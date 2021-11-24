Five Ways the Amersham™ ImageQuant™ 800 GxP Helps You Remain Compliant



In highly regulated environments, such as the pharmaceutical industry, remaining GxP compliant while efficiently delivering your products to a competitive market is a challenging task, particularly when Western blot imaging is involved.

While this can often be a tricky and time-consuming task, our Amersham ImageQuant™ 800 GxP imaging system and software streamlines the process. It provides simple solutions that support data traceability, accountability, and integrity.

Confident decision making and GxP compliance go hand in hand with high-quality imaging. In this article, we show you five ways the ImageQuant™ 800 GxP imaging system helps you remain compliant.





