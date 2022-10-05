Flexibility in Next-Generation Facilities Through Rocking Motion Bioreactors

Application, Biostat RM200 CM

The biopharma industry continues to face increased demands for more efficient production processes and flexible solutions. Increasing efficiency in upstream bioprocesses leads to improvements in yield, speed, and cost-effectiveness. However, an often-overlooked feature of intensifying production processes is how they contribute to a more flexible and streamlined process, essential to meet the demands of this dynamic industry.

What you will learn:

  1. Understand the issues creating operational challenges for the biopharma industry.
  2. Explore how an intensified seed train can increase upstream agility.
  3. Get to know the BiostatÂ® family of RM bioreactors and how they can help you improve processes.

Download this whitepaper to learn how the BiostatÂ® RM from Sartorius delivers benefits in a lean, adaptable platform.

