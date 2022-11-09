This webcast features: Natalia Elizalde, PhD, Business Development/Project Management Director & Rakel Lopez de Maturana, PhD, Qualified Person/Regulatory Director, VIVEbiotech.

VIVEbiotech is fully specialized in the development and GMP manufacture of lentiviral vectors along EMA and FDA requirements.

Having worked for more than 35 international biotech and pharma companies since 2015, VIVEbiotech has developed its service approach in a customer-centric manner, so that all our activities are developed to satisfy the real requirements of our partners.

In this webinar, VIVEbiotech introduces their approach to satisfy the specific needs of lentivirus-based gene transfer technologies while considering the following:

Cost-effective processes.

Regulatory compliant procedures.

Scalable operations that adequate to the different developmental phases up to commercial.

Adjustment to demanding timelines.

