FPLC Column Selection Considerations

This webcast features: Dan Yukon, Head of North American Sales and Global Sales of SNAP Products, Astrea Bioseparations

This presentation will outline various selection criteria when considering glass fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) columns for low-pressure chromatography. The topics will include:

pressure and volume considerations

column configuration (aspect ratio)

materials of construction

frit type, design porosity, and mounting

connection types

adjustability

construction accuracy

packing tube design

storage.

There are many types and brands of columns available on the market, and the selection can be daunting and confusing. But using some simple selection criteria and fundamental knowledge of various aspects of column design can take the guesswork out of this process.

