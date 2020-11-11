FPLC Column Selection Considerations

This webcast features: Dan Yukon, Head of North American Sales and Global Sales of SNAP Products, Astrea Bioseparations
This presentation will outline various selection criteria when considering glass fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) columns for low-pressure chromatography. The topics will include:
- pressure and volume considerations
- column configuration (aspect ratio)
- materials of construction
- frit type, design porosity, and mounting
- connection types
- adjustability
- construction accuracy
- packing tube design
- storage.
There are many types and brands of columns available on the market, and the selection can be daunting and confusing. But using some simple selection criteria and fundamental knowledge of various aspects of column design can take the guesswork out of this process.
